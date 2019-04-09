|
Joao Carlos Andias
Carteret - Joao Carlos Andias, 67 of Carteret passed away on Friday, April 5, 2019 at Haven Hospice at John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Edison.
Born in Portugal, Joao Carlos emigrated to the United States in 1987 where he settled in Carteret. He was an avid Benfica soccer fan and was a caring and loving husband, father and family man.
Surviving are his wife of 31 years, Eneida Andias; daughter, Tiffany Andias; siblings, Cassiano Andias, Ilda Vitorino and Antonio Andias as well as many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
Funeral services will begin at 9:15am on Thursday, April 11, 2019 from CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading, NJ 07064 followed by a 10am Mass of Christian Burial at Our Lady of Fatima R.C. Church in Elizabeth. Entombment will follow at Resurrection Cemetery in Piscataway.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, April 10, 2019 from 5pm to 9pm at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Joao Carlos may be made to , P.O. Box 22478, Oklahoma City, OK 73123.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 9, 2019