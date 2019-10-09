|
|
Joaquin L. "Jack" Gutierrez
New Brunswick - Joaquin L. "Jack" Gutierrez, age 77, passed away peacefully on Monday, October 7, 2019 at Regency Heritage Rehab & Nursing Center, Somerset with his family by his side.
Joaquin was born in San Sebastian, Puerto Rico and came to Perth Amboy, then to New Brunswick. He was employed by Rutgers University, New Brunswick for 20 years as a Police Officer. He was a past Grand Knight and member of the Knights of Columbus Council No. 6411. He was an avid bowler, handball player and a boxer, and also was a huge fan of all the New York Sports Teams.
He is preceded in death by his loving parents Joaquin L Sr. and Lucrecia ( nee Velazquez ) and dear brother of Dennis Gutierrez.
He is survived by his beloved children Anna, Joseph and his wife Addie "Neca", Louis R., Ralph, Ray and his wife Millie and Jackson Gutierrez and his companion Jennifer Figueroa; loving brother of 13 brothers and sisters; adored grandfather of 22, great~grandfather of 22 and great~great grandfather of 3; cherished uncle of many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Funeral Service will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 3:30 pm at the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home, 419 Barclay Street, Perth Amboy. Interment will be private. Visiting is on Friday from 12 ~ 4 pm.
Published in Home News Tribune from Oct. 9 to Oct. 10, 2019