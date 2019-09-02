Services
Bridgewater Funeral Home Inc
707 E Main St
Bridgewater, NJ 08807
(732) 356-1116
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Bridgewater Funeral Home Inc
707 E Main St
Bridgewater, NJ 08807
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Joel Higgins
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Joel R. Higgins

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Joel R. Higgins Obituary
Joel R. Higgins

Hillsborough - Joel R. "Buddy" Higgins, 64, died Sunday, September 1, 2019 at RWJUH-Somerset. Son of the late Rollin and Marie Higgins, Buddy was born in Flemington, NJ and lived the past 30 years in Hillsborough, NJ. He worked for Intel as a manager and then went to work for the Hillsborough Education System in the Special Education Department where he retired in January 2018. Joel, affectionately known as "Buddy" to many, loved traveling and spending time with his family and friends. He was a ham radio operator and active in the US Air Force Military Auxiliary Radio System (MARS). He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved life partner of 25 years, Mary May of Hillsborough; step-children, Delia May of Texas, Jeffrey May of Neptune; aunts and uncles, Marjorie and Walter Lovenberg of OH and Marjorie and Richard Yard of Stockton, NJ. Visiting hours will be held from 6-9 PM on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Somerset County Food Bank.
Published in Courier News on Sept. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Joel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now