Joel R. Higgins
Hillsborough - Joel R. "Buddy" Higgins, 64, died Sunday, September 1, 2019 at RWJUH-Somerset. Son of the late Rollin and Marie Higgins, Buddy was born in Flemington, NJ and lived the past 30 years in Hillsborough, NJ. He worked for Intel as a manager and then went to work for the Hillsborough Education System in the Special Education Department where he retired in January 2018. Joel, affectionately known as "Buddy" to many, loved traveling and spending time with his family and friends. He was a ham radio operator and active in the US Air Force Military Auxiliary Radio System (MARS). He leaves behind to cherish his memory, his beloved life partner of 25 years, Mary May of Hillsborough; step-children, Delia May of Texas, Jeffrey May of Neptune; aunts and uncles, Marjorie and Walter Lovenberg of OH and Marjorie and Richard Yard of Stockton, NJ. Visiting hours will be held from 6-9 PM on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at the Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main Street, Bridgewater, NJ 08807. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Somerset County Food Bank.
Published in Courier News on Sept. 2, 2019