John A. D'Alexandri
Iselin - John A. D'Alexandri, 91, of Iselin, died on December 9, 2019 at Brighton Gardens, in Edison.
He was born in New Brunswick and has been a lifelong resident of Iselin. John served in the Air Force for 22 years, and after retirement from the military, he worked at Fort Monmouth. He was also a parishioner at St. Cecelia's Church, in Iselin.
Predeceased are his parents, Maris and Olinda; and his brothers, Joseph and Albert.
Surviving are his niece, Jessica Ascough; and his grandnephew, Alexander, both of Florida.
Of her Uncle, Jessica says, "I will dearly miss my uncle, surrogate father, Santa Claus, and confidant, who was one of the best damn jet mechanics the air force ever had, a first generation Italian-American, and a proud steadfast patriot. As Frank Sinatra sang, my Uncle did it his way. A tough old man with a big heart. He said he wanted to give me and his grandnephew an opportunity that he never had. And he did. Thank you and God bless. Lindy Loop and Al will always remember and love you Uncle John."
The funeral will take place on Monday, December 16 at 10 am at the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 200 Cooper Ave, Iselin followed by a burial at Hillside Cemetery in Metuchen.
Visitation will be on Sunday, December 15, 2019 from 2-4 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the s Project, https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/donate
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press from Dec. 11 to Dec. 13, 2019