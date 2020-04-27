|
|
John A. Fedor
John A. Fedor died peacefully on April 24, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University hospital, after battling a long illness. He was 80. John grew up in the Bayway section of Elizabeth, and later Linden, where he graduated from Linden High School. He honorably served his country as an M.P. in the Army. He later founded Fedor Sign Company in Linden, which he ran for over 40 years until his retirement. A true craftsman who built things to last, many of his signs remain in operation today. John moved to Edison with his family in 1971, where he resided until his death. He loved to fish, work with his hands, and fix anything and everything.
John is survived by his children Kristen Sobieski and her husband Anthony; Jeffrey Fedor and his wife Jacki; Michael R. Fedor; Matthew Fedor and his wife Meghan; seven grandchildren: Michael, John, Kelsey and Brooke Sobieski, and Madelyn, Jack and Nicholas Fedor; brother Michael E. Fedor; and sister Dolores Ciuba and her husband Charles.
The family will hold a memorial service when social distancing restrictions are lifted. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in John's memory to: One Summit, www.onesummit.org
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 27 to Apr. 28, 2020