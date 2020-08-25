John A. Feltovic
Metuchen - John A. Feltovic, 85, of Metuchen, passed away on Saturday, August 22, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital at New Brunswick.
Born in Perth Amboy, he resided in Metuchen for most of his life.
He is predeceased by his siblings, Florence, Francis, Margaret, and Elizabeth.
He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Regina (Farrell); his son, John and his wife Linda of Asbury, NJ; his daughters, Jamie Sanders and her husband Larry of North Port, Florida, Janine Sharlow and her husband Thomas Jr. of Edison, NJ, and Mary Feltovic of Doylestown, Pennsylvania; 11 grandchildren; and 6 great-grandchildren.
John graduated from NJIT as a Mechanical Engineer where he was involved in ROTC the Phi Kappa Phi Fraternity and basketball. John joined the Air Force in 1953-56 where he became a Captain and was stationed at Homestead Air Force Base in Florida. John received an MBA at night from NJIT while working. John held many Senior Level Positions at Alcoa, Pan Am, and Research Cottrell. Over the course of his career, John received multiple awards from IDRC and NACORE and was IDRC President in 1990-1992. John retired his career after 11 years as the Vice President of Real Estate for Sony Corporation of America in New York City. John was also a Parishioner at St Francis Cathedral in Metuchen. John loved his garden(hostas), feeding his birds, boating with friends - neighbors - fraternity brothers and most of all his children/grandchildren. He loved to travel, Long Beach Island Family on 18th street, Sandcastle - Marco Island Friends, he was a great fine dining enthusiast and dining in all forms. Most of all he loved laughter - telling jokes, sharing life experiences, and his family.
Services were held privately under the direction of Costello-Runyon Funeral Home. Please visit www.costello-runyon.com
to send condolences.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
at www.stjude.org
or 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to Covenant House NY at https://ny.covenanthouse.org/donation-form/