1/
John A. Kormondy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John A. Kormondy

Rockaway - Mr. John A. Kormondy, 73, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the Morristown Medical Center in Morristown, NJ. He was born and raised in New Brunswick, moving only four years ago to Rockaway, NJ.

John was a 1965 graduate of New Brunswick High School. He was a running back for the Zebra football team with many memorable moments. John also loved fishing in his spare time.

He was a pressman for the Wall Street Journal for many years. John also worked for the Home News Tribune, the Daily Record and Somerset Publishing Company.

Predeceased by his parents John and Frances (Senko) Kormondy, he is survived by his children Lisa Kormondy and Jason Kormondy, his grandchildren Michael and Gianna Kormondy, his brother Steve Kormondy, his sister Esther Schmidt and his former wife Helene Mumford.

Visitation will take place today, Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 9 - 11 am at the Gowen Funeral Home, 239 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ. A Graveside Service will follow at Franklin Memorial Park, 1800 Route 27 South, North Brunswick, NJ.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gowen Funeral Home - New Brunswick
239 Livingston Ave
New Brunswick, NJ 08901
(732) 249-6120
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Gowen Funeral Home - New Brunswick

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved