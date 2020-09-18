John A. Kormondy



Rockaway - Mr. John A. Kormondy, 73, passed away on Wednesday, September 16, 2020 at the Morristown Medical Center in Morristown, NJ. He was born and raised in New Brunswick, moving only four years ago to Rockaway, NJ.



John was a 1965 graduate of New Brunswick High School. He was a running back for the Zebra football team with many memorable moments. John also loved fishing in his spare time.



He was a pressman for the Wall Street Journal for many years. John also worked for the Home News Tribune, the Daily Record and Somerset Publishing Company.



Predeceased by his parents John and Frances (Senko) Kormondy, he is survived by his children Lisa Kormondy and Jason Kormondy, his grandchildren Michael and Gianna Kormondy, his brother Steve Kormondy, his sister Esther Schmidt and his former wife Helene Mumford.



Visitation will take place today, Saturday, September 19, 2020 from 9 - 11 am at the Gowen Funeral Home, 239 Livingston Avenue, New Brunswick, NJ. A Graveside Service will follow at Franklin Memorial Park, 1800 Route 27 South, North Brunswick, NJ.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store