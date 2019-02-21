|
John A. Rice
Somerville - John A. (Jack) Rice, 85, passed away peacefully at home on Feb 19, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 20, 1933 in New York to John V. and Julia Rice.
Jack grew up in Flushing, NY and graduated from St. Anne's Academy and Fordham University. Jack met his "bride", Margie Noonan, while at Fordham. He enlisted in the US Marine Corps in 1955. Jack and Margie married on Dec 26, 1955.
Jack's faith in God was always at the forefront of his life. He was an active member of Immaculate Conception Church where he was a Lector, Eucharistic Minister, past president of the Holy Name Society, CCD teacher, and served on Pre-Cana.
Jack is survived by his wife, Margie, his children Eileen Engleman (Mark Hess), Kathy Sloan (Hugh), Jack Rice (Sherry), Tim Rice (Caroline), Patti Rice-Drake (fiancé, Bob Belmont) and Tommy Rice (Melissa), 18 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren. He is survived by his sister Regina McNulty (Gene) and is pre-deceased by his parents John and Julia Rice and his sister Eleanor Rice.
Viewing hours at Cusick Funeral Home on Friday, Feb 22 from 2-4pm and 6-9pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at Immaculate Conception Church in Somerville, NJ on Saturday Feb 23rd at 9:30am.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in Jack's name may be made to , Memphis, TN or The Calvary Hospital in the Bronx, NY. His full obituary is at the Cusick Funeral Home website.
Published in Courier News on Feb. 21, 2019