|
|
John A. Smith
Sayreville - John A. Smith, age 67 of Sayreville, passed away peacefully on Sunday June 2, 2019 at his home with his loving and devoted family at his side. Born in New Brunswick, he was a lifelong borough resident. Before his retirement in 2012, John was employed for 40 years by Bristol Myers Squibb in North Brunswick. He was a communicant of Saint Stanislaus Kostka R. C. Church in Sayreville.
He is predeceased by his parents John W. & Mary Smith and his brother in law Joseph Horn. Surviving are his wife of 34 years Judith Jarusiewicz Smith, his son John J. "Buddy" Smith of Sayreville, his daughter and son in law Jena & Stephen Ziegler of Hamilton, his sister Christine Horn of Sayreville, his brother & sister in law Michael & Evelyn Smith of Sayreville, his loving friend and furry companion Rocky, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Thursday, 8:30am from the Maliszewski Memorial Home 121 Main St. Sayreville, with a 9am mass to follow at St. Stanislaus Kostka R.C. Church in Sayreville with a burial to follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Sayreville. Calling hours at the funeral home will be Wednesday from 3pm to 7pm. Letters of condolence, directions and completed arrangements can be found at www.maliszewskifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on June 4, 2019