Services
Maliszewski Memorial Home
121 Main St
Sayreville, NJ 08872
(732) 254-1428
Calling hours
Wednesday, Jun. 5, 2019
3:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Maliszewski Memorial Home
121 Main St
Sayreville, NJ 08872
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
8:30 AM
Maliszewski Memorial Home
121 Main St
Sayreville, NJ 08872
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jun. 6, 2019
9:00 AM
St. Stanislaus Kostka R.C. Church
Sayreville, NJ
View Map
Burial
Following Services
St. Stanislaus Cemetery
Sayreville, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Smith
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John A. Smith

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John A. Smith Obituary
John A. Smith

Sayreville - John A. Smith, age 67 of Sayreville, passed away peacefully on Sunday June 2, 2019 at his home with his loving and devoted family at his side. Born in New Brunswick, he was a lifelong borough resident. Before his retirement in 2012, John was employed for 40 years by Bristol Myers Squibb in North Brunswick. He was a communicant of Saint Stanislaus Kostka R. C. Church in Sayreville.

He is predeceased by his parents John W. & Mary Smith and his brother in law Joseph Horn. Surviving are his wife of 34 years Judith Jarusiewicz Smith, his son John J. "Buddy" Smith of Sayreville, his daughter and son in law Jena & Stephen Ziegler of Hamilton, his sister Christine Horn of Sayreville, his brother & sister in law Michael & Evelyn Smith of Sayreville, his loving friend and furry companion Rocky, and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be Thursday, 8:30am from the Maliszewski Memorial Home 121 Main St. Sayreville, with a 9am mass to follow at St. Stanislaus Kostka R.C. Church in Sayreville with a burial to follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Sayreville. Calling hours at the funeral home will be Wednesday from 3pm to 7pm. Letters of condolence, directions and completed arrangements can be found at www.maliszewskifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on June 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now