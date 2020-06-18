John A. Webb



Cedar Run - John A. Webb, 83, of Cedar Run, NJ, formerly of Woodbridge, passed on Monday, May 11, 2020 at Southern Ocean Medical Center of Manahawkin, NJ. Born in Long Branch, NJ, to his late parents, Frank and Sarah (Heyer) Webb, he grew up in Keyport, NJ. He is survived by his beloved wife, Claire; his four loving children, Alan Webb, Joan King, Beverly Chapman, and her husband, Billie, and John Michael Webb; three devoted step-children, Leslie Sands, and her husband, Dennis, Mark Alexander; and Pamela Olson, and her husband, Jerry; seventeen grandchildren and eleven great-grandchildren; two brothers, Dr. Joseph H. Webb, and his wife, Marilyn and Richard Webb, and his wife, Tina; as well as many nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by his brothers, Frank and Robert Webb; sisters, Lillian Webb, Betty Herman, and Sally Anderson and his granddaughter, Becky Garcia. John was an Army veteran, who served in Korea and a life-long Teamster member Local 469. He was an avid sports fan, who loved the New York Yankees and the New York Giants. A member of St. Mary of the Pines parish, he will be greatly missed.



Arrangements were private. Interment followed at St. Mary's Cemetery, Manahawkin.









