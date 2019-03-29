|
John A. Zyracki, Jr.
Spotswood - JOHN A. ZYRACKI, JR., passed away on Saturday, March 23, 2019, at home. He was 76.
Born in Elizabeth, New Jersey, he moved to Spotswood in 1971.
Prior to retiring, he was biologist at Bristol-Meyers Squibb.
John is predeceased by his wife, Rose Ann (Bernas) in 2013, and his daughter, Michele in 2012.
Surviving are his son, Michael, his wife, Mary Claire, and grandson, Michael of San Francisco, CA, and a brother, Ronald of Green Valley, AZ.
Friends may visit on Saturday, March 30, 2019 from 10:30AM to 11:30AM, at The BRUNSWICK MEMORIAL HOME, 454 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick. Interment will follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Sayreville. For directions, please visit www.brunswickmemorialhome.com.
Memorial contributions may be made to The National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Aspen Corporate Park 1, 1480 U.S. Highway 9 North, Suite 301, Woodbridge, NJ 07095 (www.nationalmssociety.com).
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 29, 2019