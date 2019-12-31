|
|
In Loving
Memory of
John "Spike" Adochio
07/27/1927 - 12/31/2016
He asked for so little, but gave so much!
We miss you more than ever, your guidance and your love.
But, we know you're still watching silently from above. The love you gave still warms us the way it always will. But leaving left an empty space that time can never fill. From Heaven you're still giving the love you always had. We know you hear us talk to you, we will always love you, Dad!
Love Always,
Sylvia, Sue, Joan, John and Families
Published in Home News Tribune on Dec. 31, 2019