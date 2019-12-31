Resources
John "Spike" Adochio

John "Spike" Adochio In Memoriam
In Loving

Memory of

John "Spike" Adochio

07/27/1927 - 12/31/2016

He asked for so little, but gave so much!

We miss you more than ever, your guidance and your love.

But, we know you're still watching silently from above. The love you gave still warms us the way it always will. But leaving left an empty space that time can never fill. From Heaven you're still giving the love you always had. We know you hear us talk to you, we will always love you, Dad!

Love Always,

Sylvia, Sue, Joan, John and Families
Published in Home News Tribune on Dec. 31, 2019
