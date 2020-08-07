1/
John Allen
John Allen

Freehold - John Allen, age 84, of Freehold peacefully passed away on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at JFK Medical Center in Edison with his loving family at his side. Born and raised on Staten Island, NY, John lived in both Parlin and Matawan before moving to Freehold 3 years ago to live with his dear niece. Before his retirement, Mr. Allen was employed by JC Penny for over 45 years as a Stock Room Supervisor. In his spare time, John enjoyed fishing and painting, and loved lighthouses. He will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

John is predeceased by his beloved wife Jean Allen, his mother Gertrude Allen, and his sister Margaret Allen. He is survived by his dear niece, who was like his adopted daughter, Barbara Jean Hargadon of Freehold and her boyfriend Brian Courtney of Garwood; his lifelong friend Betty Slizewski of Staten Island; his sister-in-law June Luberto of Parlin; and his nephews Michael Luberto of Sayreville and Walter Luberto of Parlin.

Services are scheduled for Monday at 10am at the Maliszewski Memorial Home, 121 Main Street, Sayreville with burial to immediately follow at Chestnut Hill Cemetery in East Brunswick.

Calling hours at the funeral home will take place on Sunday from 2pm to 6pm. Letters of condolence, completed funeral details, and directions may be found by visiting www.maliszewskimemorialhome.com.




Published in Home News Tribune from Aug. 7 to Aug. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Maliszewski Memorial Home
121 Main St
Sayreville, NJ 08872
(732) 254-1428
