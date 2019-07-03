|
John Alusik
Port Reading - Joseph Alusik, 90 of the Port Reading section of Woodbridge Township passed away on Sunday, June 30, 2019 at John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Edsion.
Born in Pennsylvania, Joseph was a resident of Port Reading for more than 60 years and was a member of St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church. Mr. Alusik honorably served in the United States Army and later played minor league baseball in North Carolina and enjoyed trips to Atlantic City with his wife as well as horse racing. Most of all, Joseph enjoyed anything involving his grandchidlren, never missing an event.
Joseph is survived by his wife of 67 years, Emily Alusik; children, Kenneth Alusik, Karen Albrecht and her husband Richard; grandchildren, Kara, Kristina and Richard Albrecht as well as a great grandson, Aaron Hunter Bertone.
Funeral services will begin at 9:30am on Saturday, July 6, 2019 from CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading, NJ 07064 followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at St. Anthony of Padua R.C. Church. Interment will follow at St. Gertrude Cemetery in Colonia.
Visitation will be held on Friday, July 5, 2019 from 4pm to 8pm at the funeral home.
Published in Home News Tribune on July 3, 2019