John Amundsen
On Thursday, October 31, 2019, John W. Amundsen, peacefully passed away at the age of 78.
John was born on January 17, 1941 in Brooklyn, NY to Carl and Ruth Amundsen. A graduate of Somerville High School, he was an avid real estate and insurance agent with Prudential Insurance. He married Dolores Amundsen in 1961 raising two sons, James and John (Jack) and a daughter, Joan Pieros. John had a passion for hunting and was an avid Star Trek fan enjoying the original and enterprise TV series. He also had great passion for good food and dining. He was known for his kind and compassionate spirit. John is preceded in death by his father, Carl, and his mother, Ruth. He is survived by his former wife, Dolores, his three children, James, Jack and Joan. A brother, Carl Amundsen of Morristown and a sister, Diane Vliet of Hillsborough and two grandchildren Renee Pieros and Juan Daniel Amundsen. John was adored by his nieces, Janet and Marie, his nephew, Dean and his many grand nieces and nephews all of the Vliet Family from the Flemington, NJ area. Visiting hours will be held from 10-11AM on Tuesday, November 5, 2019 at Bridgewater Funeral Home, 707 East Main St., Bridgewater, NJ. Graveside services for John will be 11:30AM at the North Branch Reformed Church Cemetery in Branchburg. Flowers may be sent to Bridgewater Funeral Home. Donations may be made directly to the , lung.org.
Published in Courier News from Nov. 1 to Nov. 2, 2019