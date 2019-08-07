Services
Maliszewski Memorial Home
121 Main St
Sayreville, NJ 08872
(732) 254-1428
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 10, 2019
1:00 PM
Maliszewski Memorial Home
121 Main St
Sayreville, NJ 08872
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Cebulski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Anthony Cebulski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Anthony Cebulski Obituary
John Anthony Cebulski

Jensen Beach, FL - John Anthony Cebulski, 80, of Jensen Beach, Florida, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Treasure Coast Hospice in Stuart, FL. He was born in South Amboy, NJ to John and Cecilia Cebulski. He was raised in Sayreville, NJ, leaving in high school to join the United States Airforce. During his enlistment, he completed his schooling and was stationed in Texas, Kansas, and Japan. After returning from the service John settled back into life in Sayerville, NJ. He married the love of his life, Joan E. Clinton. The two made a life together in East Brunswick, NJ. Most of Johns working years were spent as a maintenance supervisor for the Sayerville Power Plant as well as assisting at the Forked River Nuclear Plant when necessary. In 2000, John and Joan moved to Jensen Beach, FL to spend their golden years in sunny South Florida.

John was predeceased by his father, John Cebulski, mother, Cecilia Cebulski and brother Anthony "Tony" Cebulski. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Joan E. Cebulski of Jensen Beach, FL; brother Frank and his wife Grace Cebulski of Pennsylvania; brother, Andrew and his wife Joan Cebulski of Sayerville, NJ as well as several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held on August 10, 2019 1 pm at Maliszewski Memorial Home, 121 Main St. Sayreville, NJ followed by interment at St. Stanislaus Cemetery on Pulaski Ave, Sayreville, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now