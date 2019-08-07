|
John Anthony Cebulski
Jensen Beach, FL - John Anthony Cebulski, 80, of Jensen Beach, Florida, passed away Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at Treasure Coast Hospice in Stuart, FL. He was born in South Amboy, NJ to John and Cecilia Cebulski. He was raised in Sayreville, NJ, leaving in high school to join the United States Airforce. During his enlistment, he completed his schooling and was stationed in Texas, Kansas, and Japan. After returning from the service John settled back into life in Sayerville, NJ. He married the love of his life, Joan E. Clinton. The two made a life together in East Brunswick, NJ. Most of Johns working years were spent as a maintenance supervisor for the Sayerville Power Plant as well as assisting at the Forked River Nuclear Plant when necessary. In 2000, John and Joan moved to Jensen Beach, FL to spend their golden years in sunny South Florida.
John was predeceased by his father, John Cebulski, mother, Cecilia Cebulski and brother Anthony "Tony" Cebulski. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Joan E. Cebulski of Jensen Beach, FL; brother Frank and his wife Grace Cebulski of Pennsylvania; brother, Andrew and his wife Joan Cebulski of Sayerville, NJ as well as several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on August 10, 2019 1 pm at Maliszewski Memorial Home, 121 Main St. Sayreville, NJ followed by interment at St. Stanislaus Cemetery on Pulaski Ave, Sayreville, NJ.
Published in Home News Tribune on Aug. 7, 2019