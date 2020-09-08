1/1
John Anthony Cirello
John Anthony Cirello

Sun City Center - With great sadness, the family of John Anthony Cirello Sr. of Sun City Center, FL, announces his passing on Friday, August 28, 2020 at the age of 81 years. John was born to Dominic and Anna Cirello in Bound Brook NJ, the oldest of three children. He attended Somerville High School, earned a Bachelor's Degree in Business Administration from Lehigh University, PA, and a Master's Degree in Business Administration from Rutgers University, NJ. John accepted a position with Celanese Corporation and remained with them as a Product Manager until his retirement. He was elected to two terms as Councilman in Raritan NJ and served one term as Raritan's Police Commissioner. John was a very active member of the Knights of Columbus, serving as Grand Knight for Council 11946 in Shelby, NC, and Council 14084 in Riverview, FL, as well as Faithful Navigator for Assembly 3418 in Riverview, FL. He was also an avid baseball fan, having been a season ticket holder for the Tampa Bay Rays since 2008, and was a key organizer for St Stephen's "Day at the Rays" outings. He also enjoyed going on cruises during his retirement years. John will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 62 years, Frances, his sons Dominic (Ellen), Michael (Sharon), John Jr, and his four grandchildren Victoria, Samantha, John, and Jacqueline, and his sisters Anne Mahoney (Michael) of Waynesville, OH, and Dorothy Filep (Jack) of Raritan, NJ. A Funeral Mass in memory of John will be held on Monday, September 14, 2020 at 4:30 p.m., at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Riverview, FL, with Fr. Tim Williford presiding and the Knights of Columbus providing a Color Guard. The Mass will be broadcast via https://www.facebook.com/ststephencatholicchurch/ for those unable to attend in person. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to St. Stephen Catholic Church or the Knights of Columbus, 10118 Saint Stephen Circle. Riverview, FL 33569.




Published in Courier News from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
September 8, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Serenity Meadows Memorial Park & Funeral Home
