John Bacho Jr
South Amboy - John Bacho Jr, age 89, of South Amboy, passed away peacefully on Saturday March 16, 2019 at Madison Center in Matawan. Born in Hopelawn, John lived in NJ all of his life. John worked for the US Government at Ft. Monmouth for 37 years before his retirement. John was a proud Korean War Veteran who served on the USS Newport News. He was a member of the VFW in Old Bridge. John was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, friend, veteran, storyteller, and so much more. He will be missed by all who knew him.
He is predeceased by his beloved wife Anna Mae Kanca as well as his parents John & Yolan Bacho. Surviving is his much loved son John Bacho III and brother Steven Bacho.
Calling hours at the funeral home will be Friday, from 3pm-7pm. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, at the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home with a Prayer Service at 10am. A burial will follow at Spotswood Reformed Church Cemetery. Information regarding letters of condolence, directions, and complete arrangements can be found at www.spezzifuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 21, 2019