John Bernosky
Sayreville - John Bernosky, age 63 of Sayreville, passed away Saturday August 31, 2019 at The Venetian in South Amboy after a 3 ½ year battle with brain cancer. Born in Binghamton, NY, he was raised in Harding, PA until he moved to NJ in 1978. John graduated from Bloomsburg University with his Bachelor's degree in 1977. Before his retirement, John taught biology at South Amboy High School for 38 years. He was named teacher of the year in 1996. John was a member of the Thursday Senior Club as well as the St. Stan's Club. He was a communicant of Our Lady of Victories Church. John was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle, teacher, friend and so much more. He will be missed by all who knew him.
He is predeceased by his father Simon Bernosky as well as his mother-in-law June Lorenc. Surviving is his beloved wife of 28 years Laurel (Lorenc) Bernosky, his adored daughters Taylor Hope & Bree Lynn Bernosky of Sayreville, his mother Rosemary Bernosky, his siblings and their spouses Ann & Herb Bressler of Wyoming, PA, Paul & Lisa Bernosky of Kingston, PA, James & Nicole Bernosky of Susquehanna, PA, and Mark Bernosky of Tunkhannock, PA as well as his father-in-law Jerry Lorenc of Parlin, his brother-in-law Scott Lorenc of Manhattan, NY and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Wednesday 8:45am from the Carmen F. Spezzi Funeral Home 15 Cherry Lane, Parlin with a 9:30am funeral service at Our Lady of Victories Church in Sayreville. Burial will follow at St. Stanislaus Cemetery in Sayreville.
Calling hours at the funeral home will be Tuesday from 2pm to 4pm and 7pm to 9pm. Letters of condolence to the family, completed arrangements and directions may be found by visiting www.spezzifuneralhome.com.
