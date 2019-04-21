|
John Bocchieri
Monroe Township - John Bocchieri, 90, passed away on Monday April 15, 2019 at his residence in Monroe Township. John was born in New Brunswick and spent his entire life in central New Jersey, finally settling at The Greens at Forsgate in Monroe Twp. where he lived for over 20 years. He graduated from New Brunswick High School where he was an All State basketball player. John managed the family business with his cousin Sam Bocchieri, Bocchieri's Farm and Garden Center, which was started by his father and his uncle over 75 years ago. He was part of the second generation of owners of this landmark in Edison and you could always find him there, sharing a friendly moment with his many customers. In his free time, he loved to travel and explore Italy. Most important to John were his family and friends. He was also an avid golfer and enjoyed his time on the golf course with his many golfing buddies. He was a sports enthusiast and loved the Yankees.
John was preceded in death by his wife, Theresa Bocchieri (2010), his sister, Mary Marino (1991) and his brother, Albert Bocchieri (2017).
He is survived by three nephews: James Marino and his wife Patricia of Johns Island, SC, Barry Bocchieri of Edison and Breton Bocchieri of California and his cousin and business partner, Sam Bocchieri and his wife Ann of North Brunswick. Also surviving are many nieces and nephews, members of his wife's family and many extended family and friends.
Visitation will be 5-7pm on Monday April 22, 2019 at the M. David DeMarco Funeral Home, Inc. - 205 Rhode Hall Rd., Monroe Twp., NJ 08831 - 732-521-0555. Funeral services will begin at 9:45 am on Tuesday April 23, 2019 from the funeral home. A funeral liturgy will be 10:30am on Tuesday at St. Cecilia's RC Church - 10 Kingston Lane, Monmouth Junction, NJ 08852 followed by entombment in Holy Cross Burial Park Mausoleum - South Brunswick.
Published in Home News Tribune on Apr. 21, 2019