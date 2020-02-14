|
John C. Edmond, Jr.
Edison - John(Scotty) C. Edmond Jr., 74, of Edison, passed away on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at JFK Medical Center, Edison.
Born in Elizabeth, he grew up in Carteret. He served in the United States Navy, during the Vietnam War. He resided in Edison for 45 years.
He was an Electrical Contractor and was the owner of JEC Electric Inc.
He loved watching Indianapolis 500, and Daytona 500. He enjoyed working on his Hot Rod. Everyone would call Scotty if they needed help with their car, computer, lights or general repairs. He was the go to man.
John is predeceased by his grandson, Ryan Ray.
Surviving is his wife of 31 years, Mary Ann Edmond (Klemann); his daughter, Amy Ray and her husband, Anthony, of Edison; step-son, Thomas Joseph of Bethlehem, PA; his sister, Beth Venezia and her husband Mike; grandchildren, Taylor Ray and his wife Julia, Payton Ray, Mason Ray, EmmaLeigh Joseph, Gracie Joseph, and Collin Joseph, and many nieces and nephews.
A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to .
Arrangements were made by Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, Metuchen (costello-runyon.com)
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 14 to Feb. 15, 2020