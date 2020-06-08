John C. Fantazier Jr.
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John C. Fantazier, Jr.

Colonia - John C. Fantazier, Jr., 73 of Colonia passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Edison.

Born in Fords, John was a resident of Colonia for the past 32 years and was employed as a welder with the Township of Woodbridge until retiring in 2005. John enjoyed his many corvettes, motorcycles and boats and was an avid Elvis fan. Most of all, he adored his family, especially his grandchildren; his life revolving around Kayla and Billy.

John was predeceased by his parents, John and Mary Fantazier, his sisters, Lucy Fantazier and Pegi Scuotto. Surviving are his wife of 30 years, Joanne Fantazier; children, Jason Worthman and his wife Sonja, Kelly Willard and her husband William; grandchildren, Kayla and Billy Willard, Vaughn, Austin, Jennifer and Amanda along with 10 nieces and nephews and 12 great nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be private under the direction of GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge. Interment will take place in Hazelwood Cemetery, Rahway.

To send online condolences, please visit www.gerityfh.com




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Gerity & Chubenko Funeral Home
411 Amboy Ave
Woodbridge, NJ 07095
(732) 634-2818
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved