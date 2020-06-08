John C. Fantazier, Jr.
Colonia - John C. Fantazier, Jr., 73 of Colonia passed away on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Edison.
Born in Fords, John was a resident of Colonia for the past 32 years and was employed as a welder with the Township of Woodbridge until retiring in 2005. John enjoyed his many corvettes, motorcycles and boats and was an avid Elvis fan. Most of all, he adored his family, especially his grandchildren; his life revolving around Kayla and Billy.
John was predeceased by his parents, John and Mary Fantazier, his sisters, Lucy Fantazier and Pegi Scuotto. Surviving are his wife of 30 years, Joanne Fantazier; children, Jason Worthman and his wife Sonja, Kelly Willard and her husband William; grandchildren, Kayla and Billy Willard, Vaughn, Austin, Jennifer and Amanda along with 10 nieces and nephews and 12 great nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be private under the direction of GERITY & CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 411 Amboy Avenue, Woodbridge. Interment will take place in Hazelwood Cemetery, Rahway.
