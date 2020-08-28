John C. Ostapovich, Sr.
Manchester - John C. Ostapovich, Sr., 79 years young, of Manchester, NJ, passed away suddenly on Wednesday August 26, 2020, at Jersey Shore Medical Center in Neptune, NJ. Born in New Brunswick, NJ, John grew up in New Brunswick and East Brunswick and graduated from South River High School. After High School, he joined the United States Air Force, serving for 4 years, and was stationed in Turkey for a time. When John came back home in 1965, He worked as a draftsman for Johns-Manville and . Johnson & Johnson. John lived with his wife Patricia (Malone) in Somerville and Manville and South Bound Brook, NJ. Most recently, John and Patricia lived in Manchester, NJ. John was a member of the South Bound Brook Fire Company for 44 years and served as Chief in 1984.
John is survived by his devoted wife of 53 years, Patricia, his loving children; Lynn Pawelski and her husband Chet, John C. Ostapovich Jr and his wife Linda, and Beth Marie Ostapovich; his adored grandchildren: Matthew, Alexandra, and Jillian Pawelski; John Philip, Abigail, Grace and the late Emma Catherine Ostapovich; his brother and two sisters: Richard Ostapovich (Linda), Barbara Pleva (Jack) and Patricia Hollenbeck (Terry), as well as many in-laws, nieces and nephews and cherished friends.
John's sudden passing leaves a giant hole in the hearts of all who knew and loved him so. He had much living left to do.
Due to the current Coronavirus environment, services will be private but a Celebration of John's Life will be held at a later date. Please visit www.andersoncampbellmanchester.com
for full obituary and offer condolences.