Viewing
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Apr. 2, 2019
12:00 PM
Whitehouse Station - John Charles Gitch, 59, of Whitehouse Station, NJ died on Thursday, March 28, 2019. Viewing will be held Tuesday April 2, 2019 from 10am-12pm with a prayer service at 12pm at the Branchburg Funeral Home 910 US Highway 202 South Branchburg, NJ 08876.

Committal is private.

Memorial contributions may be made in his memory to the Whitehouse Station Rescue Squad 269 Main St, Whitehouse Station, NJ 08889

Visit www.branchburgfuneralhome.com for a full obituary reflecting his life.
Published in Courier News on Apr. 1, 2019
