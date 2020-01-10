|
|
John Ciaccio
Middlesex - John Ciaccio, 81, passed away surrounded by his family and loved ones on Thursday, January 9, 2020 at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital at Somerset in Somerville. Born and raised in Brooklyn, NY to the late John and Pauline (Modica) Ciaccio, John moved to Middlesex in 1969. He relocated to Florida in 1984 and settled back to Middlesex in 2010, retiring shortly after his return from his management position with Hilton Hotels.
John had many passions in life but he lived for his family, especially his grandchildren. No matter what grandchild, or what event, John would always be there cheering the loudest to show his support.
Predeceased by his sister Josephine, John leaves behind his loving and supportive family; wife Anne Ciaccio of Middlesex, daughter Jodi Gordon also of Middlesex, four sons; John of Upper Black Eddy, PA, Patrick of Wesley Chapel, FL, Darrin of Westfield and Greg of Metuchen, son-in-law Eric, daughters-in-law; Colleen, Patricia, Angelina and Jackie and his sister Marie. John will be deeply missed by his nine adoring grandchildren; Melissa, Danny, Christina, Gia, Ally, Kyle, Anastasia, Justin and Jeremy as well as his great-grandson Jack and soon-to-be great-grandson Nicholas as well as his extended family; brothers-in-law John DiMatteo and Ronald Ferrante, sister-in-law Annie DiMatteo and several loving nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Middlesex Funeral Home, 528 Bound Brook Road, Middlesex, NJ 08846 on Sunday, January 12, 2020 from 12:00 - 2:00 pm and 4:00 - 6:00 pm and on Monday, January 13, 2020 beginning 8:30 am.
Funeral services will be held 9:00 am in the funeral home on Monday, January 13, 2020 followed by a 9:30 am Funeral Mass at Our Lady of Mount Virgin Parish in Middlesex. Committal words and entombment will take place at Somerset Hills Memorial Park in Basking Ridge.
To send online condolences to John's family, please visit www.MiddlesexFuneralHome.com.
Published in Courier News from Jan. 10 to Jan. 11, 2020