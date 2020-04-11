|
John Cleveland Howard
John Cleveland Howard was born October 7, 1927, in Concord, Mass to Clarence and Pearl Leslie Howard. John attended Acton High School and enlisted in the US Navy in 1945. He was stationed at The Naval Operating Base in Norfolk, VA, before being discharged in 1946. He attended Bryant & Stratton Business School in Boston. John began working with the FBI in Washington in 1949 in the Identification Division as a fingerprint technician. During his time in Washington, he was baptized into the Catholic Faith. He left the FBI in 1950 and went to work as a steward for Eastern Airlines in Atlanta, Georgia. It was there that he met and fell in love with Dolores Lowe, and they were married on April 7, 1951. They lived in Hapeville, Georgia where he also worked at Rich's department store.
John and Dolores moved to Michigan in 1952 and started their family. They helped to start St. Alexander's Parish in Farmington Hills, holding many of the activities in their home. John was an usher, member of the men's club and the first president of the St. Vincent dePaul Society. John would drive to the University of Detroit every Sunday morning to pick up a priest to help with Sunday Mass.
John worked as an auto mechanic for 10 years before going to work for Detroit Diesel Engine Division of General Motors. He began as a diesel engine instructor and was promoted to Regional Training Representative, Eastern Division. He was transferred to New York and the family settled in South River New Jersey in 1966. John had a very successful career with General Motors, eventually working for Penske Corporation. He retired in 1994 and began his work in service to our Lord. He promised the Lord that if he granted him good health and the intelligence to be effective, he would devote his life to serving Him.
John had been involved with National Right to Life since 1973 and then NJ Right to Life. He organized countless bus trips to the March for Life in Washington from his parish, St. Thomas the Apostle in Old Bridge, where he was a Eucharistic Minister. John testified before the NJ Senate and Congress on various pro-life issues including legislation regarding the use of embryonic stem cells. He began sidewalk counseling at the abortion clinic in Metuchen every Saturday morning. He would counsel and pray with the young women, at times seeing them go back to their cars and leave. He is sure he helped save some of those precious babies. John served on the board of NJRTL for many years and was the chairman of the Breakfast for Life. He sold raffle tickets for the NJRTL car raffle at many churches in Middlesex County. John also worked with the Diocese of Metuchen and started an Anti-Euthanasia Task force, giving talks at various church, civic and school groups. In April 2007, John was awarded the annual Diocesan Pro Vita Award, for his dedication to the ProLife cause. He also received the NJRTL Guardian of Life Award.
John was devoted to our Blessed Mother as well as St. Thérèse of Lisieux. One of the highlights of John's life was being asked to help carry the reliquary of St. Thérèse on September 13, 2000, during a world tour. He also received 2 "Showers of Roses" from St. Thérèse, a profound experience for which he felt truly blessed.
He was a proud descendant of the Leslie clan and enjoyed visiting Scotland for clan gatherings and other ancestral celebrations.
John started Liferose Products, Inc. with an invention to help medical personnel don their gloves in a completely sterile manner, helping to prevent the spread of hospital acquired infections. Getting approvals for a medical device is fraught with obstacles, but John never gave up. It was his hope that one day the invention will be approved for use in hospitals.
John was a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was predeceased by his wife of 49 years, Dolores Lowe Howard, his son Lawrence Howard, and his brothers, Donald and Claire "Bud" Howard.
He is survived by his daughters, Amy Wilson and her husband Dave of Petersburg, VA. Katherine Hogya of Old Bridge and Phyllis Donlon and her husband Ed of Middletown, 6 grandchildren; Lisa Hogya of Japan, Cheryl Males of Bordentown, Edward, Hannah, Abigail and Matthew Donlon of Middletown and great grandson Manuel Males, nieces and nephews Paula Burke and Philip Lallas of Massachusetts, Bruce Carter of North Carolina, Philip Carter of Michigan, Dean Carter of Indiana, Donald Howard, MD, of Seattle, and his Goddaughter Leslie Shipley of Michigan, as well as countless friends. There is not a kinder or generous man, and he is greatly loved and will be greatly missed.
No services are scheduled at this time; however, a celebration of John's life will be held in the future.
Services were entrusted to the Rezem Funeral Home 457 Cranbury Road, East Brunswick, New Jersey and will be private due to Covid-19 federal restrictions on public gatherings.
Published in Home News Tribune from Apr. 11 to Apr. 12, 2020