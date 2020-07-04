John Clifford Ferriday Sr.



New Brunswick - John Clifford Ferriday Sr., age 93, passed away on Thursday, February 27, 2020 in West Windsor, NJ. Born on October 28, 1926 in Orange, NJ, John was raised in Maplewood, NJ. He subsequently lived in New Brunswick, North Brunswick and Princeton, New Jersey; Mashpee, Mass.; and Sedgwick, Maine.



John served in the US Navy during World War II. He went on to graduate from Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ with a degree in animal husbandry and also attended Montclair University, Montclair, NJ. John worked in the research department at Johnson & Johnson in New Brunswick, NJ, before teaching biology and chemistry at New Brunswick High School where he eventually became vice principle.



While living in Maine, John devoted much of his time to environmental and conservation efforts and raised a number of Welsh corgi show dogs with his wife Gertrude Simmons Ferriday, who pre-deceased him in 2015 after 29 years of marriage. He was actively involved with the Bagaduce Watershed Association, serving as its treasurer. John also was a model railroad train enthusiast and an amateur photographer.



John is remembered with love by the children of his first wife Elizabeth Best Ferriday: John Clifford "Jack" Ferriday Jr. (wife Karen) of Hawthorne, NJ, and Lisa Dunlevy (husband Joe Jaramillo) of Princeton, NJ; his beloved grandchildren, Jennifer Ferriday (husband Gabriel Nemiroff) of Sandia Park, NM; Paul Dunlevy of Cranford, NJ; and Timothy Ferriday of Albuquerque, NM; his great grandson Zev Nemiroff of Sandia Park, NM; and his brother David Ferriday of Portland, Oregon.



He is also survived by his stepchildren from his second marriage to Mary Michael Harris Ferriday - Delores Lobbato, Mel Harris, Warren "Eddie" Harris and Jean Harris Ludwig; Gerald Simmons and Lesley Guido, his stepchildren from his third marriage; and 11 step grandchildren.



John's funeral and memorial service were postponed as a result of the Covid19 pandemic. An intimate family graveside service will be held at a later date, with internment to follow at Van Liew Cemetery in North Brunswick, NJ.



Arrangements are by Quackenboss Funeral Home in New Brunswick, NJ.









To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store