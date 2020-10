Or Copy this URL to Share

New Brunswick - A graveside memorial service for John Clifford Ferriday, Sr., 93, will be held 11:00 AM Friday, October 9, 2020 at the Van Liew Cemetery, 585 Georges Road, North Brunswick, NJ. Mr. Ferriday, a former vice-principle at New Brunswick High School, died February 27, 2020. Arrangements are under the direction of the Quackenboss Funeral Home, New Brunswick.









