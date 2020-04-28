|
John D. Kline III
Ortley Beach - With heavy hearts we announce the passing of John D. Kline III, 80, of Ortley Beach, NJ.
He left us on Thursday, April 23, 2020 while quarantined at Ocean Medical Center. He was comforted by his nurse, Christy, who made sure we all got a chance to say goodbye. We are forever in her debt.
He was born in Newark, NJ, and spent much of his childhood in Vailsburg, NJ.
He served as an MP in the US Army at Fort Hood, Texas, with decorations including Good Conduct Medal, Sharpshooter (pistol) and Expert (rifle).
As a resident of Green Brook, NJ, he served the town as a member of the Volunteer Fire Department including two terms as Chief. He also served as a member of the town's Board of Education.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon, with whom he recently celebrated their 51St wedding anniversary (April 19); and his siblings Robert Kline and Betty Donnelly.
He was an awesome father to Jennifer, Jodi and her husband Scott, Danielle and her husband Nick, and Amanda and her husband Jim--as well as a spectacular Pop-Pop to Alexandria, Victoria, Sophia and Natalia; Julia, Jack, Jordan and Reese; Sydney; and Owen and Ryan, and their father Tom.
We take comfort knowing he is now with family and has his favorites by his side - Dudley, Penny, Bo, Precious, Tucker and Stanley.
A processional from Sheenan Funeral Home, Dunellen, NJ, to the Green Brook Firehouse is being planned. This will allow all who attend to stay safely in their cars. Tentatively - it is set to begin at 9 am on Thursday, April 30.
Due to the current world situation, he will receive a Military Burial at Brigadier General William C Doyle Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Wrightstown (also known as Arney town), NJ at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for a donation to be made in his name to either or any charity that benefits veterans.
Published in Courier News from Apr. 28 to Apr. 29, 2020