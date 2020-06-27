John Dahill
Marlboro - John Dahill, 82, of Marlboro, passed away June 20, 2020, at Sunrise of Marlboro. He was born in Perth Amboy, where he resided most of his life. John was a graduate of Perth Amboy High School Class of 1956. He received his Bachelor of Arts degree in 1963 from Jersey City State College. John worked for Ocean County Parks Department as a Naturalist until his retirement.
He is predeceased by his brother Robert Dahill.
Surviving is his nephew Robert and wife Elisa, his great nephew Robert IV and Joseph, and great niece Elizabeth.
Private burial St. Joseph's Cemetery, Keyport, New Jersey.
Donations in John's name may be made to the ASPCA.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Ave., Fords, NJ 08863. To send a message of condolence, please visit our website at www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune & Asbury Park Press from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.