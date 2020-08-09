John Dennis Michael Wincz
Iselin - John Dennis Michael Wincz, 72, of Iselin, died on Friday, August 7, 2020 at the Mary Anne Hale Pavilion of Haven Hospice at JFK Medical Center in Edison.
John was a wonderful husband, brother, cousin and a good friend to many. He was born April 28, 1948 in Jersey City, NJ. He attended Snyder High School. He met his loving wife, Milissa at JFK Medical Center, where he also worked. They were married for nearly 16 years when John passed.
He always enjoyed being with family and many friends. He loved riding his Harley and never a day went by when he was not mapping (planning a road trip!). He was thoughtful, kind and I will miss his jokes of the day. He loved going to Wildwood Crest and hanging out there. He always loved his breakfast "club" and then in the afternoons to meet the Avenel VFW with friends. I love riding with John on his Harley. I wanted so to get licensed and take road trips with him. From when I first met John, he made me feel like I knew him my whole life.
I'll never forget his ordering everything known to man from the infomercials in the middle of the night. He loved to make cakes in his Turbocooker.
When John couldn't sleep, we were forever trying to find 24/7 diners in the wee hours. When we were dating we would run into each other in the 24/7 A&P. After John retired from JFK, I could not wait for his 7 o'clock morning calls.
He served in the US Army in Vietnam and in the National Guard. He was an avid Yankee fan.
He is predeceased by his parents, John and Dorothy. He is survived by his wife, Milissa; brother, Gary and his wife Denise; his sister, Cheryl; his cousin Eric (his best friend) and many cousins and friends. John will be sadly missed.
The Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 at 10 am in the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 1225 Green Street & Cooper Avenue, Iselin. Interment will be in CloverLeaf Memorial Park, Woodbridge.
Visitation will be on Tuesday from 3 - 7 pm.
Flowers are welcome, but donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(stjude.org
).To send condolences please visit www.costello-runyon.com
.
I know someday, John will meet me up at the pearly gates on his Harley. Till we meet again John, I Love You!