John E. Dietsch



Orlando - John E. Dietsch passed away on Sunday November 29, 2020 at Advent Health East Hospital, Orlando Florida.



Born December 28, 1948 he lived in Sayreville, New Jersey before moving to Orlando where he lived for over 40 years.



John was a certified Optician and worked at multiple locations in and around Orlando.



He is predeceased by his parents Clarence and Virginia George Dietsch.



Surviving are his brother Carl (wife Lillian) Dietsch of Sayreville NJ, niece Alicia (husband William) Hoscheit of Dallas Texas, nephew David John Dietsch of New York City, his extremely helpful friends Mike Flynn, Yamil Medina of Orlando and his much loved dog Jack.



A memorial service will be held at a date to be announced.









