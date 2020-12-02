1/
John E. Dietsch
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share John's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
John E. Dietsch

Orlando - John E. Dietsch passed away on Sunday November 29, 2020 at Advent Health East Hospital, Orlando Florida.

Born December 28, 1948 he lived in Sayreville, New Jersey before moving to Orlando where he lived for over 40 years.

John was a certified Optician and worked at multiple locations in and around Orlando.

He is predeceased by his parents Clarence and Virginia George Dietsch.

Surviving are his brother Carl (wife Lillian) Dietsch of Sayreville NJ, niece Alicia (husband William) Hoscheit of Dallas Texas, nephew David John Dietsch of New York City, his extremely helpful friends Mike Flynn, Yamil Medina of Orlando and his much loved dog Jack.

A memorial service will be held at a date to be announced.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Home News Tribune from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved