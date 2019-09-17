|
|
John E. Hoey, Sr. "Jack"
Hillsborough - John E. Hoey Sr. "Jack", 80, of Hillsborough, passed away peacefully on Saturday, September 14, 2019, after an extended illness. Born and raised in New Brunswick to John J. and Catherine Hoey, Jack graduated from St. Peter's High School. After graduation, he joined the Plumber and Pipefitters Local 432 which later became Local 9 in which he held various leadership positions as Vice President, President, and Business Agent. After retiring from Local 9, Jack worked as a maintenance supervisor for Bridgewater Township. Throughout his retirement, Jack followed all of his beloved grandchildren's events. He was a member of the Bound Brook Elks Lodge N0. 1388, the Ancient Order of Hibernians Saint Patrick's Division of Somerset County, and the 200 Club of Somerset County.
John is predeceased in death by his parents and later by his son, Patrick and his high school sweetheart and beloved wife of 49 years, Loretta Ambrose Hoey. Jack is survived by his three sons, John Jr. "Jack" and Grace, Brian and Tara, and Timothy and Amy; sisters Maryann Lynch and Betty Lynch; sister-in-law Barbara Ambrose-Cary and Dennis. Also, surviving are his grandchildren, Michelle, Rebecca, John, Sean, Kerry, Colin, Bridget and Ashleigh; his best friend and cousin, Thomas Hoey, as well as many nieces and nephews and his many friends.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit on Thursday, September 19, 2019, from 3-8PM at Boylan Funeral Home, 188 Easton Avenue, New Brunswick. A Mass of Christian burial will begin at 9:30 AM on Friday at Mary Mother of God Church, Hillsborough and interment will follow at St. Josephs Cemetery, Bridgewater. All are welcome to gather at 8 AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Jack's Kids c/o Somerville Elks (Somerville Elks Lodge #1068, 375 Union Avenue, Bridgewater, NJ 08807).
Published in Home News Tribune & Courier News on Sept. 17, 2019