John "Jack" E. Jacobi, Sr.
Colonia - John "Jack" E. Jacobi Sr., 88, of Colonia, died on Saturday, March 23, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Born in Hackensack he had lived in Linden & Kenilworth before moving to Colonia in 1962. He attended Jonathan Dayton High School in Springfield. He was the owner of the luncheonette called Jay's Sweet Shoppe in Colonia for 24 years. He also worked for NJ Transit Bus Company. He was a parishioner of St. John Vianney RC Church in Colonia. He was an honorary fireman of the Colonia Firehouse. He was also an avid sports fan, but most of all his favorite pass time was spending time with his wife, children & grandchildren.
He is predeceased by his parents, George & Mary Jacobi (neeHopkins); brothers, George, Thomas, Joseph, & Eugene; & brother-in-law, Edward Estanick.
He is survived by his wife of 61 years, Mary L. Jacobi (neeDelGiudice) of Colonia; 4 children, John "Jack" Jr. & wife Johanna of Edison, Karen Patten & husband Robert of Kendall Park, George & wife Christine of Brick, & Maribeth Stankiewicz & husband Victor "Ray" of North Brunswick; 8 grandchildren, John E. Jacobi III & wife Veronica, Rebecca Patten, Sarah & Amanda Stankiewicz, & Luke, Jessica, Caroline, & Christian Jacobi; siblings, James & wife Gloria of Middletown, & Virginia Estanick of Parlin; & sisters-in-laws, Marge Jacobi of Tinton Falls, & Louise Gisoldi, Carm DelGiudice, & Anne Heilmann all of Madison and many nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 10 am from the Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Avenue (Rt. 27) Metuchen followed by a 10:45 am Mass of Christian Burial in St. John Vianney RC Church, Colonia. Interment will be in Saint Gertrude Cemetery, Colonia.
Visitation will be on Wednesday from 2-4 & 7-9 pm.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to the () OR The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, c/o St. John Vianney RC Church, 420 Inman Ave, Colonia, NJ 07067.
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 25, 2019