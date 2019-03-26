|
John E. Kudrich, Sr.
Carteret - John E. Kudrich, Sr., 96 of Carteret passed away on Friday, March 22, 2019 at Haven Hospice at John F. Kennedy Medical Center in Edison.
Born in Scranton, PA, John has been a resident of Carteret since 1952 and was a proud Army veteran of World War II; being a purple heart recipient and was presented with the Insignia of Chevalier of the Legion of Honor as a veteran member of the American Society of the French Legion of Honor.
John was predeceased by his wife in 2018, Catherine Kudrich. Surviving are his children, John E. Kudrich, Jr. and his wife Janet, Barbara Kudrich; grandchildren, Thomas Kudrich, Sandra Kudrich-Salemi and her husband John; great granddaughter, Alyssa Catherine Salemi along with John's brother, Michael Kudrich.
A viewing will be held on Wednesday, March 27, 2019 from 5pm to 8pm at CHUBENKO FUNERAL HOME, 625 Port Reading Avenue, Port Reading, NJ 07064.
Funeral services as well as interment will take place at a later date in Scranton, PA.
To send online condolences, please visit www.chubenkofh.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Mar. 26, 2019