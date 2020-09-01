John "Jack" E. Rudolph, Sr.
John "Jack" E. Rudolph Sr., 84, died Monday, August 31, 2020 at St. Peter University Medical Center in New Brunswick, NJ.
Mr. Rudolph was born April 01, 1936 in New Brunswick, NJ to the late George and Anna (Cornelson) Rudolph. He was a lifelong resident of Somerset County.
Jack served in the US Marines Core from 1954 to 1957 having attained the rank of Corporal. He remained in the reserves until 1963, when he was honorably discharged. Jack was a truck driver for Hermann Forwarding in South Brunswick. He owned and operated a home improvement company before working at MarketSource in Cranberry, where he specialized in maintenance and carpentry.
After his retirement in 2000, Jack wintered at North Hutchinson Island, Florida. He was an avid woodworker; he built treehouses, small airplanes and small boats. Jack also loved boating, fishing, camping and especially dancing.
He was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters, Edward, Robert, Thomas, George, Wilbur, William Rudolph, Marion DeLuca, Adeline Abrams and Doris Rudolph.
He is survived by his loving wife of 65 years, Dorothy Rudolph; his son, John E. Rudolph Jr.; his daughter, Deborah Slomkowski; his grandson, Christopher M. Slomkowski. He is also survived by his sister-in-law, Caroline Ballow; his brother-in-law, William (wife Diane) Ballow and a host of nieces, nephews and extended family.
Visitation will be held at Gleason Funeral Home, 1360 Hamilton Street, Somerset, NJ on Thursday from 4:00 to 8:00 P.M.
Funeral Mass will be held Friday, September 4, 2020 at 10:00 A.M. at St. Peter the Apostle in New Brunswick. Burial will follow at Franklin Memorial Park Cemetery in North Brunswick.
In lieu of flowers please consider donation to the American Alzheimer's Association
at www.alz.org
, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL 60601 or to the American Diabetes Association
at www.diabetes.org/donate,
P.O. Box 15829 Arlington, VA 22215.