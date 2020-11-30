1/
John E. Shea
John E. Shea

Clifton - John E. Shea, 83 of Clifton formerly of Bloomfield, passed away on November 25th, 2020.

He leaves behind his sons, John Shea Jr. and wife Colleen of Staten Island, David Shea of Staten Island, 3 sisters, 4 grandchildren, and 1 great grandchild.

Visitation will be on 12/5 from 10am-12PM at Old Bridge Funeral Home, 2350 Old Bridge Matawan Rd (RT 516), Old Bridge, a funeral service will follow the visitation at 12PM with interment to follow in Forest Green Burial Park, Morganville.






Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 30 to Dec. 7, 2020.
Old Bridge Funeral Home
2350 Route 516
Old Bridge, NJ 08857
(732) 607-9500
