Services
James J. Terry Funeral Home
736 E Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
(610) 269-6567
Resources
More Obituaries for John Wolski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Edward Wolski

Obituary Condolences Flowers

John Edward Wolski Obituary
John Edward Wolski

Downingtown, Pa - John Edward Wolski, of Downingtown, Pa, passed on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Paoli Hospital in Paoli, Pa. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary Jane Wolski, with whom he shared 73 years of marriage prior to her passing less than a month ago.

Born in Perth Amboy, NJ, he was the son of the late John and Stella Urbanski Wolski.

John graduated from Perth Amboy High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II earning the rank of Technical Sergeant in the Armored Infantry receiving a Purple Heart and Silver Star.

Prior to moving to Pennsylvania, he resided in Edison, New Jersey. He was a Past Exalted Ruler of the Perth Amboy Elks Lodge #784. He worked for American Hospital Supply as a Dietary Supply Supervisor in Edison, NJ.

John is survived by his daughter, Jacqueline Jane Wolski; sisters, Margaret Wisneski and Rita Kaminski; and a sister-in-law, Claire Sokolowski. He was predeceased by a sister, Catherine Wolski and a brother, Alfred Wolski.

Service will be announced at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in John's name to St. Elizabeth Church, 110 Saint Elizabeth Drive, Chester Springs, Pa 19425.

Arrangements are being handled by the James J. Terry Funeral Home, Downingtown, Pa.

To send online condolences, please visit

www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.