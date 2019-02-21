|
|
John Edward Wolski
Downingtown, Pa - John Edward Wolski, of Downingtown, Pa, passed on Tuesday, February 5, 2019 at Paoli Hospital in Paoli, Pa. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary Jane Wolski, with whom he shared 73 years of marriage prior to her passing less than a month ago.
Born in Perth Amboy, NJ, he was the son of the late John and Stella Urbanski Wolski.
John graduated from Perth Amboy High School. He proudly served his country in the U.S. Army during World War II earning the rank of Technical Sergeant in the Armored Infantry receiving a Purple Heart and Silver Star.
Prior to moving to Pennsylvania, he resided in Edison, New Jersey. He was a Past Exalted Ruler of the Perth Amboy Elks Lodge #784. He worked for American Hospital Supply as a Dietary Supply Supervisor in Edison, NJ.
John is survived by his daughter, Jacqueline Jane Wolski; sisters, Margaret Wisneski and Rita Kaminski; and a sister-in-law, Claire Sokolowski. He was predeceased by a sister, Catherine Wolski and a brother, Alfred Wolski.
Service will be announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in John's name to St. Elizabeth Church, 110 Saint Elizabeth Drive, Chester Springs, Pa 19425.
Arrangements are being handled by the James J. Terry Funeral Home, Downingtown, Pa.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 21, 2019