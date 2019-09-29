|
John F. Applegate (Jack)
Parlin - John F. Applegate (Jack) of Parlin, NJ, formerly of Sayreville, NJ, passed away peacefully with his loving wife and stepdaughter by his side Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at JFK Medical Center, Edison, NJ, he was 82.
He served proudly in the United States Air Force as a fire fighter. His most memorable job was a Maintenance Manager at Young Israel of East Brunswick. He was loved by all who knew him there, especially the young children. Jack's passion was his vegetable garden of which he shared with his family, neighbors, and his doctors and was an avid Yankee's fan.
John is predeceased by his parents, Edwina and Joseph Applegate, his son Daniel S. Applegate and his siblings, Nancy, Donald, and Joseph Applegate Jr. He is survived by his loving wife Saundra of 27 years, his brother Mike and his wife Ruth, his granddaughter, Summer, his stepdaughter, Lisa and her husband Leo, his stepson, Richard and his wife Lisa, his brother in-law, Fred and his wife Audrey and many dear nieces and nephews.
At the request of John's final wishes there are no services and his cremation will be private. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Raritan Bay Funeral Service, 241 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy, NJ 08879. For information, directions, or to send condolences to the family, please visit www.raritanbayfunerals.com
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 29, 2019