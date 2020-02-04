|
|
John F. Mayer
Fords - John F. Mayer, 60, of Fords, passed away on February 2, 2020, at Morristown Memorial Hospital. He was born in Jersey City to Andrew and Loretta Mayer. John retired in 2017 as an Assistant Property Manager with Murray Construction in Millburn after 30 years of service. He was active with Narcotics Anonymous.
John is survived by his son, John F. Mayer, Jr. and his wife, Jill, of Ithaca, NY; his sister, Andrea Gidzinski and her husband, Michael, of Fords; his granddaughter, Loretta Grace Mayer; a niece, Valerie Gidzinski and nephew, Michael Gidzinski.
A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 4-8 PM at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Avenue, Fords, NJ 08863. Funeral services will be on Friday at 10 AM at the funeral home followed by a Funeral Liturgy at Our Lady of Peace RC Church, Fords.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory may be directed to the Market Street Mission, Nine Market Street, Morristown, NJ 07960 or online at https://www.marketstreet.org.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020