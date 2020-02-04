Services
Flynn and Son Funeral Home - Fords
23 Ford Ave
Fords, NJ 08863
(732) 826-0358
Resources
More Obituaries for John Mayer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John F. Mayer

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John F. Mayer Obituary
John F. Mayer

Fords - John F. Mayer, 60, of Fords, passed away on February 2, 2020, at Morristown Memorial Hospital. He was born in Jersey City to Andrew and Loretta Mayer. John retired in 2017 as an Assistant Property Manager with Murray Construction in Millburn after 30 years of service. He was active with Narcotics Anonymous.

John is survived by his son, John F. Mayer, Jr. and his wife, Jill, of Ithaca, NY; his sister, Andrea Gidzinski and her husband, Michael, of Fords; his granddaughter, Loretta Grace Mayer; a niece, Valerie Gidzinski and nephew, Michael Gidzinski.

A memorial visitation will be held on Thursday, February 6, 2020, from 4-8 PM at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 23 Ford Avenue, Fords, NJ 08863. Funeral services will be on Friday at 10 AM at the funeral home followed by a Funeral Liturgy at Our Lady of Peace RC Church, Fords.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in John's memory may be directed to the Market Street Mission, Nine Market Street, Morristown, NJ 07960 or online at https://www.marketstreet.org.
Published in Home News Tribune from Feb. 4 to Feb. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -