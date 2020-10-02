John F. McLaughlinEaston, PA - John F. McLaughlin, 53, died Wednesday April 7, 2020 in Easton, PA.Born to the late, John and Mary (Hanlon) McLaughlin in New Brunswick, John resided in Edison Township before relocating to Pennsylvania in 2004.A former communicant of St. Matthews RC Church in Edison, John loved to watch the TV Land Channel, especially the Brady Bunch and Friends. He also enjoyed listening to the radio, reading books, magazines and the newspaper. After his father passed away in 1995, John was a great companion for his mother until she passed away in 2011.Surviving are his sisters, Marybeth Barylsky and husband John of Mt. Bethel, PA and Sharon Brien of Montreal, Canada and nieces and nephews, Stephanie Mary, Steven, Shane, AJ and Stephanie Marie.A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, October 15, 2020 in St. Matthew the Apostle, 81 Seymour Ave, Edison, NJ 08817 at 9:30AM. John will be laid to rest with his beloved parents following mass in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Hanover.Funeral services are under the direction of the McCriskin - Gustafson Home For Funerals, South Plainfield.