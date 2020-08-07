John F. Meyers



Edison - John F. Meyers, 63, of Edison, passed away Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at home. Born in Newark, he had been a resident of Edison for the past 40 years. He was a longtime employee of A&P, where he worked as a warehouse worker until his illness.



John was the longest living survivor of a liver transplant (23 years) at Mount Sinai Hospital in New York.



We liked to call John "Superman" because he dodged every bullet that was thrown at him, until it was finally time to rest. JC said "now his super powers are back stronger than ever and he will be watching over his family and friends."



John was a very kind man, and an amazing husband, father, family member and friend.



He had a passion for music, fishing, food, the Yankees, the Raiders and most of all, his family. He will be greatly missed by all.



John was predeceased by his father, John Meyers; and his brothers, Frank, Bobby Meyers; and his father- in -law, Frank Castro. He is survived by his mother Rosemarie Palumbo Meyers; wife, Susana Meyers of 35 years; his beloved son, John Charles Meyers (we liked to call ourselves "The Three Musketeers"); his beloved doggie Lily Meyers; brother, Joey Meyers; and his sisters, RoseAnn Goddard, Cathy Reyes, Michelle. Mother-in-law, Olga Castro; brother-in-law, Frank Castro; and sisters-in-law, Frances Castro, Zully Castro, and Nancy Goldberg; and many nieces, nephews and cousins whom he adored.



In honor of his wishes, cremation will be private. A Memorial Service for family and friends will be announced when arrangements have been finalized. Pastor Nelson Guerrero will officiate the service. Boylan Funeral Home, 10 Wooding Avenue, Edison has been entrusted with the funeral arrangements. In lieu of flowers we ask that you make a donation to the kidney foundation



We want to extend our thanks and heartfelt gratitude to all of our family, friends and health care workers involved in John's care for all the support and love they offered so generously to help take care of us. Thank you, Marilola and Tony Gallego, who accompanied and supported John through all his appointments in the city. Your kindness will be remembered always. Lastly, thank you Angie and Nelson Guerrero for your spiritual guidance that gave us strength and hope along our journey and allowed us to face everything without fear because we knew: "God was always in our favor."









