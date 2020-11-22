1/1
John F. Petro Jr.
John F. Petro Jr.

Monroe Twp. - John Francis Petro Jr., 74 of Monroe Twp., died Saturday November 21st at his home with his family by his side.

Born in Perth Amboy, Mr. Petro lived in Woodbridge for most of his life, moving to the Clearbrook community in Monroe Twp. 11 years ago.

He was employed for 25 years as a sheet metal mechanic for the E.I. duPont de Nemours Company, Parlin, retiring in 1997. After his retirement, Mr. Petro was employed for 3 years by Engelhard Chemical, Carteret.

He was a Navy veteran during the Vietnam War, attaining the rank of SFM2 (Shipfitter Second Class.)

He was a member of American Legion T. Nulty Post #471, Iselin and a former member of the Woodbridge Emergency Squad. Mr. Petro was an active resident of the Clearbrook community, serving as a member of the Board of Directors and was the maintenance chairperson of section 16. He was always ready to help others. He was also a NASCAR fan.

Surviving are his wife of 53 years, Maria LaSalle Petro, his three daughters Caryn Martin and her husband Robert of Fords, Cheryl Morris and her husband Jesse of No. Brunswick and Julianne Santos and her husband Anthony of Woodbridge, his sister Joanne Petro-Boni of Woodbridge, his 8 grandchildren Cody Morris, Robert Martin, Ryan Martin, Ian Morris, Eryn Morris, Brooke Morris, Anthony Santos Jr. and Victor Santos, his sisters-in-law Stella Asta of Woodbridge and Suzanne Bandeventer of No.Carolina and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will begin 8:45 a.m. Wednesday November 25th at the Lester Memorial Home 16 W. Church St., Jamesburg followed by a 9:30 a.m. funeral liturgy at Nativity of Our Lord RC Church, Monroe Twp.

Entombment will be in St. James Cemetery, Woodbridge.

Visiting hours for family and friends will be Tuesday 4-7 p.m. and Wednesday 7:45-8:45 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, donations in the name of Mr. Petro may be made to the American Cancer Society at www.cancer.org.

To send condolences to the family or for directions to the funeral home visit www.LeserMemorialHome.com.




Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 22 to Nov. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
