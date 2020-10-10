The Rev. Dr. John F. Stephenson, Jr.
Bridgewater - John, 89, passed away on Sunday, October 4, 2020, from head trauma following a serious fall. John was born February 17, 1931, in Orange, NJ, to Mabelle and John Stephenson, Sr. Lovingly known as Mickey to his siblings, childhood friends, nieces and nephews, he had a love for life-long learning and an avid curiosity about how things work.
John is predeceased by his wife of 52 years, Jeanne; sister Peg McCulloh and husband Mac; brother Wayne; daughter-in-law Vicki Stephenson; and grandchildren Maryn and Jack Stephenson IV.
He is survived by his companion, Margaret Joy Stephens, also of Laurel Circle; brother Bob Stephenson and wife Eleanor of Annandale, NJ; sister-in-law Carol Stephenson of Whitehouse Station, NJ; daughter Rebecca Stephenson of Oakton, VA; son John Stephenson III of Ringoes, NJ; daughter Anne Schmalzigan and husband Bob of Flemington, NJ; and grandchildren Jordan Stephenson of Hoboken, NJ, and Bobby Schmalzigan, Jr. of Flemington, NJ.
In his youth, he helped his family care for the farm on Country Club Road in Pluckemin, NJ, which gave way to his love of gardening, tractors, and 4-H. The family became members at Pluckemin Presbyterian Church and he has been associated with this congregation for most of the last 77 years. As a teenager, he became involved with Christian Endeavor and later served in a leadership role at the statewide level. He graduated from Somerville High School in 1948 and earned a BS in Animal Science from Rutgers University (RU) in 1952, where he was a member of ROTC, Theta Chi Social Fraternity and Alpha Zeta Agricultural Fraternity. He then served 2 years in the U.S. Air Force as an officer in Selma, Alabama, before returning home to the farm in Pluckemin.
After farming for six years and trekking across Central America for a summer, John felt called to tend a different kind of flock and enrolled in Princeton Theological Seminary (MDiv, 1964). He married Jeanne Stires shortly thereafter. Following seminary, he served a year as an intern in a Clinical Pastoral Education program at the state hospital in Columbia, S.C. In 1965 John and Jeanne settled in Hobart, NY, with their young family. He ministered to two neighboring congregations: Hobart Presbyterian Church and the United Presbyterian Church of South Kortright. He served as the Chaplain to the South Kortright Boys Training School and was also an active member of the Hobart Rotary Club.
John was quite the outdoorsman. He enjoyed hunting, skiing, swimming, and riding bikes with his family. He always seemed to have a project or two in process, including rebuilding a rototiller and refinishing an upright piano. His passion for his family's genealogy led him to extensive research, including several trips to Ireland, and writing self-published genealogy books, with the intention to write more.
Disabling rheumatoid arthritis forced him to professionally resign in 1980 and return to NJ to be closer to family, moving onto Claire Drive in Bridgewater. Never one to be still for long, John continued his education, receiving his Doctor of Ministry degree from McCormick Theological Seminary (Chicago, IL, 1982). John served as a "Professional Leader and Volunteer" on numerous committees and commissions including the Presbytery of Elizabeth, United Presbyterian Church (USA), Mental Health Association in Somerset County (SC), the Somerville Area Ministerial Association, Bridgewater-Raritan Board of Education, the SC Educational Services Commission, SC Human Services Advisory Council, SC Board of Social Services, SC HOME Committee (HUD), SC Non-profit Purchase of Services Committee, the Old Cemetery Improvement Association (Somerville), S.W.I.M. Inc. (where he served as President for 8 years), and the Rutgers Interfaith Worship service, among others. John also served as the Director of Christian Education at Clinton Presbyterian Church for a number of years in the 1990s and attended Mens' and Clergy breakfasts regularly for decades. John received countless awards for his service and volunteerism, including in 2014 the Rutgers Excellence in Alumni Leadership Award from the RU Alumni Association.
John and Jeanne continued their support of Somerville High School, RU, and Theta Chi through many alumni activities and countless personally-organized reunions. They also enjoyed following the Rutgers Women's Basketball Team (members of the Cager's Club), Rutgers Football Team, meeting to play Bridge with friends, and exploring local history through "The Monday Evening Club."
John was inquisitive, educated, loving, and involved. He loved to learn more about the world, politics, and peoples of all different cultures and religions. He believed that we all have more similarities than differences. Through his ministry, he conducted many funerals and weddings, often being present with people for the most difficult or most wonderful moments and events in their lives. His caring, calm demeanor was a grounding for many people who benefited from his ministering. Fostering a feeling of community in his church, neighborhood, and town were of utmost importance to John. He was an avid swimmer at the local YMCA to help with his health and through this started a breakfast club, lovingly known as "The Bagel Boys", which later expanded to include non-swimming family and friends. Prior to Jeanne's passing and moving to Arbor Glen Retirement Community (now Laurel Circle), he and Jeanne hosted the "Claire Drive and Friends" annual picnic for 17 years, bringing together their neighbors for a day of fellowship, food, and fun.
John's wish was to donate his full body to science, in order to give back to the community. Due to the current global pandemic, medical schools are not currently accepting donations. Fortunately, the Mercer County Community College has a Mortuary Science program with a need that John was able to fulfill.
His family will be greeting friends from a safe distance in the parking lot of Pluckemin Presbyterian Church on Sunday, October 18th, from 1 to 3 pm. Please remain in your vehicles and wear your masks as you drive-thru to pay your respects and share a story or two. The Pluckemin Presbyterian Church is located at 279 Route 202-206, Pluckemin, NJ 07978. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in John's memory to Pluckemin Presbyterian Church or charity of your choice
.
There will also be a memorial service conducted electronically in Mid-November through Zoom and Facebook Live. Please join the "Rev. Dr. John Stephenson Memorial" Facebook page for more details and to post pictures and video memorials.