John "Jack" Francy
Perth Amboy - John "Jack" Francy, 95, of Perth Amboy, passed away on November 25, 2019 in Raritan Bay Medical Center. He was born in Perth Amboy on July 22, 1924. Jack was a retired Laboratory Foreman from the DuPont Chemical Corporation in Parlin. He Served in the US Navy during WWII. Jack was in combat on a Landing Craft in the Pacific Theater from 1942-1945. He was the former Chief of the Perth Amboy Volunteer Fire Department, Lincoln Engine Co. #1. He was a communicant of Blessed John Paul II Parish in Perth Amboy and was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians in Perth Amboy.
Jack was predeceased by his brother, George Francy; two sisters, Rose Holovacko and Winifred Caramon; a grandson, Ryan and a son-in-law, Thomas Hutnick.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Anne Francy (nee Volovich), of Perth Amboy; three sons, Kevin Francy, and his wife, Mary Jane, of Iselin; Dennis Francy, and his wife, Nancy, of Old Bridge, and Timothy Francy, and his wife, Dawn, of Oxford, NJ; two daughters, Marie Sarna, and her husband , James, of Lewes, DE; and Eileen Hutnick, of Flemington; six grandchildren: Amber, Holly, Scott, Justine, Austin and Evan; five great-grandchildren: Abigail, Keira, Amelia, Patrick and Connor.
Visitation will be at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 424 East Ave., Perth Amboy, NJ 08861, Friday, November 29, 2019, 4-8 pm. Funeral Services will begin Saturday, 9:30 am, at the funeral home, followed by a 10 am Funeral Liturgy at St. Stephen's Church in Perth Amboy. Cremation will be private.
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019