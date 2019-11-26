Services
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
424 East Ave
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
(732) 826-0358
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
424 East Ave
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
Funeral service
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
9:30 AM
Flynn and Son Funeral Home
424 East Ave
Perth Amboy, NJ 08861
Liturgy
Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Stephen's Church
Perth Amboy, NJ
John "Jack" Francy


1924 - 2019
John "Jack" Francy Obituary
John "Jack" Francy

Perth Amboy - John "Jack" Francy, 95, of Perth Amboy, passed away on November 25, 2019 in Raritan Bay Medical Center. He was born in Perth Amboy on July 22, 1924. Jack was a retired Laboratory Foreman from the DuPont Chemical Corporation in Parlin. He Served in the US Navy during WWII. Jack was in combat on a Landing Craft in the Pacific Theater from 1942-1945. He was the former Chief of the Perth Amboy Volunteer Fire Department, Lincoln Engine Co. #1. He was a communicant of Blessed John Paul II Parish in Perth Amboy and was a member of the Ancient Order of Hibernians in Perth Amboy.

Jack was predeceased by his brother, George Francy; two sisters, Rose Holovacko and Winifred Caramon; a grandson, Ryan and a son-in-law, Thomas Hutnick.

He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Anne Francy (nee Volovich), of Perth Amboy; three sons, Kevin Francy, and his wife, Mary Jane, of Iselin; Dennis Francy, and his wife, Nancy, of Old Bridge, and Timothy Francy, and his wife, Dawn, of Oxford, NJ; two daughters, Marie Sarna, and her husband , James, of Lewes, DE; and Eileen Hutnick, of Flemington; six grandchildren: Amber, Holly, Scott, Justine, Austin and Evan; five great-grandchildren: Abigail, Keira, Amelia, Patrick and Connor.

Visitation will be at the Flynn and Son Funeral Home, 424 East Ave., Perth Amboy, NJ 08861, Friday, November 29, 2019, 4-8 pm. Funeral Services will begin Saturday, 9:30 am, at the funeral home, followed by a 10 am Funeral Liturgy at St. Stephen's Church in Perth Amboy. Cremation will be private.

To send a message of condolence, please visit our website at www.flynnfuneral.com
Published in Home News Tribune from Nov. 26 to Nov. 27, 2019
