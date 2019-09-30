Services
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
(732) 548-0149
Visitation
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Funeral
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
8:45 AM
Costello-Runyon Funeral Home
568 Middlesex Ave
Metuchen, NJ 08840
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Oct. 5, 2019
9:30 AM
St. Matthew the Apostle Church
Edison, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Kruchinsky
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John G. Kruchinsky

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John G. Kruchinsky Obituary
John G. Kruchinsky

Edison - John G. Kruchinsky, 87, of Edison, passed away on Saturday,September 28, 2019, at his home.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, he resided in Edison since 1963. He served in the Army during the Korean War. John was an auto worker for General Motors,Linden, for 44 years. He was a communicant of St. Matthew the Apostle Church,Edison. He was a member of the VFW Post 3117, Edison.

John is predeceased by his wife, Lucille T. Kruchinsky(d.2019), his son, John Kruchinsky, and two brothers, Joseph and Robert Kruchinski. Surviving are his children, Donald Kruchinsky and his wife Kelly of Old Bridge, Stephen Kruchinsky and Angelica of Freehold, David Kruchinsky of Edison, Bill Kruchinsky and his wife Sarah of North Brunswick; daughters,Deborah Scanlan and her husband John of Alexandria Township, Suzanne Davids and her husband Jeff of Edison, Elaine Kruchinsky and Trevor of Edison; one brother,Ronald Kruchinski of Fruitland, FL; 17 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.

The funeral will take place on Saturday, October 5, 2019, 8:45 am, at Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave (Rt.27) Metuchen(costello-runyon.com), followed by a 9:30 am Funeral Mass at St. Matthew the Apostle Church, Edison. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Piscataway. Visitation is Friday from 4-8 pm.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 30, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now