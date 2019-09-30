|
John G. Kruchinsky
Edison - John G. Kruchinsky, 87, of Edison, passed away on Saturday,September 28, 2019, at his home.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, PA, he resided in Edison since 1963. He served in the Army during the Korean War. John was an auto worker for General Motors,Linden, for 44 years. He was a communicant of St. Matthew the Apostle Church,Edison. He was a member of the VFW Post 3117, Edison.
John is predeceased by his wife, Lucille T. Kruchinsky(d.2019), his son, John Kruchinsky, and two brothers, Joseph and Robert Kruchinski. Surviving are his children, Donald Kruchinsky and his wife Kelly of Old Bridge, Stephen Kruchinsky and Angelica of Freehold, David Kruchinsky of Edison, Bill Kruchinsky and his wife Sarah of North Brunswick; daughters,Deborah Scanlan and her husband John of Alexandria Township, Suzanne Davids and her husband Jeff of Edison, Elaine Kruchinsky and Trevor of Edison; one brother,Ronald Kruchinski of Fruitland, FL; 17 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren.
The funeral will take place on Saturday, October 5, 2019, 8:45 am, at Costello-Runyon Funeral Home, 568 Middlesex Ave (Rt.27) Metuchen(costello-runyon.com), followed by a 9:30 am Funeral Mass at St. Matthew the Apostle Church, Edison. Interment will follow in Resurrection Cemetery, Piscataway. Visitation is Friday from 4-8 pm.
Published in Home News Tribune on Sept. 30, 2019