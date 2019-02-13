|
|
John Gilligan
South Amoby - John Michael Gilligan, 55, of South Amboy died on Monday February 11, 2019 at Haven Hospice at JFK Medical Center, Edison. Born in Elizabeth he lived in Sewaren before moving to South Amboy in the 1980's. Before retiring in 2017 he was employed by Merck & Co., Rahway as a chemical and environmental operator for 30 years. He served as committeeman for U.S.W. Local 4-575 for over 20 years. A 1981 graduate of Woodbridge High School he served in the U.S. Army in Fort Knox, Kentucky and Grafenwoehr, Germany from 1981 to 1985. John's passion was boating and fishing and he loved loud music, especially rock and southern rock. He was a diehard Dallas Cowboys fan and was well known for his skill in pool tournaments throughout the area. A member of the American Legion, Luke A. Lovely Post 62, South Amboy, he participated in the Veterans Day ceremonies, cemetery memorial services and Memorial Day parades, carrying the flag. He enjoyed an occasional cocktail and a woo-hoo at his favorite local establishments.
Son of the late John James Gilligan, Jr. he is also predeceased by his wife of 25 years Cheralynn Thiel Gilligan in 2016; his stepfather Charles Fortenbacher in 2010; his stepmother Carol Anne Gilligan in 2013 and his sister Lynda Bukovec in 2012. He is survived by his mother Anna Marie Ehrmann Fortenbacher of South Carolina; his sister and brother-in-law Kimberly and Art Mohr of Spotswood; his godfather Neil Gilligan and his wife Kathy of Brick; his sister-in-law Carolynn Getz and her husband Eugene of Edison; his brother-in-law Richard Thiel and his wife Pamela of Woodbridge; many, many cousins, nieces and nephews and his beloved faithful companion Dallas the Fourth.
Funeral services will be held on Friday February 15, 2019 at 10:30am at The Gundrum Service "Home For Funerals" 237 Bordentown Avenue, South Amboy. Cremation will be private. Visitation will be on Thursday from 4 to 8pm. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the American Legion Post 62 Rebuilding Fund, 340 George Street, South Amboy, NJ 08879.
Published in Home News Tribune on Feb. 13, 2019