|
|
John Guastella, Sr.
Manville - John Guastella, Sr. passed away peacefully at home on August 15, 2019. Born January 27, 1929 in Somerville, NJ he was the son of the late Angelo and Jenny Guastella. He was a lifelong resident of Manville, NJ and a graduate of Bound Brook High School. After serving in the U. S. Army, he returned to his family business founded by his father in 1923, Manville Masons Supply. He was an active parishioner of Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Manville, NJ and was a volunteer at many church events. He was married to Pauline Trunzo for 58 years until her passing in 2009. He is survived by his sons John Jr. and Salvatore Guastella, and daughter, Angela Radley; 6 grandchildren and 4 great - grandchildren. A private family funeral service was held at John's request. Arrangements were under the direction of the Ketusky Funeral Home, Manville, NJ. A Memorial Mass for family and friends will be held on Saturday, September 14, 2019 at 1:00 PM at Sacred Heart Roman Catholic Church in Manville, NJ. A charity endearing to John was St. Jude Children's Research Hospital in Memphis, TN.
Published in Courier News on Aug. 25, 2019