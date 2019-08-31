Services
Ketusky Funeral Home Inc
1310 Brooks Blvd
Manville, NJ 08835
(908) 575-8512
Visitation
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
7:30 AM - 8:30 AM
Ketusky Funeral Home Inc
1310 Brooks Blvd
Manville, NJ 08835
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Sep. 4, 2019
9:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Manville, NJ
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for John Gubernot
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

John Gubernot


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
John Gubernot Obituary
John Gubernot

Manville - John Gubernot (85, of Manville) passed away peacefully, with family, on August 28, 2019, after a long illness. Born October 6, 1933, in Shamokin, PA, he was one of five sons of the late Mary and Thomas Gubernot. He graduated from Coal Township High in 1952 and served in the U.S. Navy 1952-1956 during the Korean Conflict. After serving in the Navy he attended Williamsport Tech for drafting and married the love of his life, Dorothy Sitarik on June 14, 1958. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion, and the Manville Senior Citizens. John was a draftsman by trade, but also a talented handyman and enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and fishing. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and family across the U.S., the Caribbean, Europe, and Mexico. He was very kind, patient, had a great sense of humor, and was a devoted, proud, and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is predeceased by his brothers Joseph, Mitchell and Walter.

He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Dorothy; his son John and wife, Laura, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ; their children Richie, and Mary and David Therien and grandchildren Brian and Ashley; his daughter Susan and husband Kevin Benz, of Wake Forest, NC, and their children Rob, Sara, and Emily; his daughter Diane of Silver Spring, MD and her spouse Lin Amendt; brother Edmund and wife Mary, of Newark, DE; sister-in-law Christine of Reading, PA; nieces and nephews; and his faithful dog, Bentley.

On Wednesday, September 4, 2019, a visitation will be held at Ketusky Funeral Home, 1310 Brooks Blvd., Manville, NJ from 7:30 to 8:30 am, followed by a funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church in Manville at 9:00am. Interment arrangements will be private. In lieu of flowers, per John's wishes, donations may be made to the Salvation Army or your local foodbank.
Published in Courier News on Aug. 31, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of John's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now