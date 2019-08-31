|
John Gubernot
Manville - John Gubernot (85, of Manville) passed away peacefully, with family, on August 28, 2019, after a long illness. Born October 6, 1933, in Shamokin, PA, he was one of five sons of the late Mary and Thomas Gubernot. He graduated from Coal Township High in 1952 and served in the U.S. Navy 1952-1956 during the Korean Conflict. After serving in the Navy he attended Williamsport Tech for drafting and married the love of his life, Dorothy Sitarik on June 14, 1958. He was a member of the Knights of Columbus, the American Legion, and the Manville Senior Citizens. John was a draftsman by trade, but also a talented handyman and enjoyed woodworking, gardening, and fishing. He enjoyed traveling with his wife and family across the U.S., the Caribbean, Europe, and Mexico. He was very kind, patient, had a great sense of humor, and was a devoted, proud, and loving husband, father, and grandfather. He is predeceased by his brothers Joseph, Mitchell and Walter.
He is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Dorothy; his son John and wife, Laura, of Little Egg Harbor, NJ; their children Richie, and Mary and David Therien and grandchildren Brian and Ashley; his daughter Susan and husband Kevin Benz, of Wake Forest, NC, and their children Rob, Sara, and Emily; his daughter Diane of Silver Spring, MD and her spouse Lin Amendt; brother Edmund and wife Mary, of Newark, DE; sister-in-law Christine of Reading, PA; nieces and nephews; and his faithful dog, Bentley.
On Wednesday, September 4, 2019, a visitation will be held at Ketusky Funeral Home, 1310 Brooks Blvd., Manville, NJ from 7:30 to 8:30 am, followed by a funeral Mass at Sacred Heart Church in Manville at 9:00am. Interment arrangements will be private. In lieu of flowers, per John's wishes, donations may be made to the Salvation Army or your local foodbank.
Published in Courier News on Aug. 31, 2019