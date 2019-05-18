|
|
John H. Feuerlicht
East Brunswick - John H. Feuerlicht, of East Brunswick, passed away on Thursday, May 16, 2019, at his beach home in Monmouth Beach. He was 85. Born in New Brunswick, he was raised in Highland Park. He moved to East Brunswick 50 years ago.
He owned We Care Health Services in Hamilton Twp. and previously worked many years in the garment industry in NYC. He was a graduate of Penn State University and was a Penn State football fan. He enjoyed sports and loved the ocean and traveling.
John is predeceased by his wife Barbara (d. 2015), and his son Brian (d. 1999).
Surviving are his sons Kevin of Winter Haven FL, and Eric of Arlington, VA; his daughter and son-in-law Stacy and Mitch Elman of East Brunswick; and his grandchildren Rachel, Alyssa and Zachary Elman.
Graveside services will be held Sunday, May 19th, 11:00 am, at Washington Cemetery in Deans. For those attending the funeral please meet at 10:45 am at the cemetery office. Shiva will be observed following the service at John's home in East Brunswick, until 5:00 pm. Arrangements are by The Crabiel Home for Funerals, 170 N Main St-at Riva Avenue, Milltown. You may sign the online "guestbook" for the family at www.crabiel.com
Published in Home News Tribune on May 18, 2019